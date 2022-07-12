JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 173,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,836,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.53.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,863 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $23,103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $15,138,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 926,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

