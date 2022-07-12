JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.70% of JFrog worth $44,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,010,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.37. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $47.64.
In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,136 shares of company stock valued at $735,463. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.
JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.