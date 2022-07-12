JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.70% of JFrog worth $44,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,010,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.37. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,136 shares of company stock valued at $735,463. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

