JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 158 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. 2,523,973 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

