JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 845 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

IWD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

