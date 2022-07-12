JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $229.01. 15,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.