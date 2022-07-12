JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after acquiring an additional 205,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,197. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.