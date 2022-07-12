JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.06. The stock had a trading volume of 572,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,938,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

