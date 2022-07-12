JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.06. The stock had a trading volume of 572,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,938,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

