JMP Securities Trims MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price to $20.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 463.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MacroGenics to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of MGNX opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

