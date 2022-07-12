Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $89.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

