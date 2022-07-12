JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $30.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

TMHC opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $80,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

