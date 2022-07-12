JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $80.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.
Shares of DHI opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23.
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
