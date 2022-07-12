JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $80.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Shares of DHI opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

