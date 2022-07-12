JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,989,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,333,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. 1,704,227 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

