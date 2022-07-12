Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,989,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 10.13% of Jumia Technologies worth $95,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

