Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.93. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 20,990 shares.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
