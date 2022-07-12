Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.93. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 20,990 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

