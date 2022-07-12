Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $167.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average is $196.01.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Kadant (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.