Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,603 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $87,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kadant by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.01. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.40 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

