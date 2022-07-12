KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) PT Lowered to $45.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
KALV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
