KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) PT Lowered to $45.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 104,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,280 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

