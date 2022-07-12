Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.12

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 117076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
KAMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $825.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,470,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
