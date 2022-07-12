KARMA Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001571 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00120155 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009627 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

