Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,981. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

