Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $3,159,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period.

Shares of UJAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,243. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.

