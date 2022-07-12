Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,996 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,882. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69.

