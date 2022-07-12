Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $229.08. 24,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

