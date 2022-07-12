Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,838 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,227 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

