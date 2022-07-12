Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.