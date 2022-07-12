Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,677 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 579,741 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

