Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,410,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 616.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 4,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,145. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

