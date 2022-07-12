Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $29.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932,853 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

