Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 173.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period.

FNDE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 23,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,012. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

