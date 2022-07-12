Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $769,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $208,067,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,245,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $499.26. 33,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $404.53 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

