Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 6,441 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $203,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 382.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,033. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

