Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 6,441 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 418,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 62,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000.

NYSEARCA:BDEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

