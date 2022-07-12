Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 95,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. 45,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,434. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.