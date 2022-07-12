Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,453 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,296,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.29. 118,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

