Kava.io (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00088485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00254504 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00044356 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

