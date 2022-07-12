KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of KBR worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after buying an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in KBR by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 441,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.