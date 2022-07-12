Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Shares of KFFB stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.33. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.69.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 17.18%.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
