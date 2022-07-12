Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Maurice Anthony Milikin Purchases 12,979 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25.

KDP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. 6,094,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,596,531. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.