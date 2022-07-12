KeyFi Market Cap Reaches $321,089.49 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $321,089.49 and $660.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.