Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

