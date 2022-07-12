Kimmeridge Energy Management C Acquires 300,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kimmeridge Energy Management C also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 278,378 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $8,198,232.10.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 534,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $441.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.