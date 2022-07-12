Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Get Kincora Copper alerts:

Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kincora Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kincora Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.