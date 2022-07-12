Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($106.00) to €78.00 ($78.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($82.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

