Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.38

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 307001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Komatsu had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

