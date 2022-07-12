Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $122.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.40. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.