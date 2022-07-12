Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 149,800 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Vertiv by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,042,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 92,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

