Lapides Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,709,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in 8X8 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,015,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,593. The company has a market capitalization of $576.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 9,250 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $48,747.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,303.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,554 shares of company stock valued at $902,778. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

