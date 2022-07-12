Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Verint Systems comprises about 3.2% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Verint Systems worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,692,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,254.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $1,392,828. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. 2,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

