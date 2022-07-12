Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,600 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. ADTRAN makes up 1.4% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 47,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,868. The stock has a market cap of $979.79 million, a P/E ratio of -89.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

