Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 25,400 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education accounts for 2.3% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,914. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

